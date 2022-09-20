Jump to content

Queen’s corgis will understand emotion of missing the monarch, says dog expert

John Smith, dog expert and founder of Yappy, said that the corgis will feel the loss of their owner being gone.

Miriam Kuepper
Tuesday 20 September 2022 17:58
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George's Chapel (Peter Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

A dog expert has revealed that the Queen’s corgis will feel the loss of the monarch, and may even display signs of depression following her death.

It was announced that the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York are to look after the Queen’s beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, who even made an appearance at the Windsor Castle quadrangle during her funeral on Monday.

John Smith, dog expert and founder of pet personalisation product website Yappy, said while dogs do not understand the concept of death, the canines might feel the loss of their owner being gone.

Dogs don’t quite understand the full extent of absence due to their owner passing away, so they don’t grieve death in a sense… Instead, they suffer a feeling of loss and emotional despair which abandoned dogs would feel too,” Mr Smith said.

The late monarch was known for her love of the breed (PA)
(PA Wire)

“These feelings can lend themselves to common and often devastating symptoms, such as whining, pacing, howling, loss of appetite, fidgeting, broken sleep patterns, anxiety, and lethargy.”

As a result of the Queen’s death, Muick and Sandy could display symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the expert.

“The corgis won’t fully understand the extent of the Queen’s death, but they are very intuitive and will understand the emotion of missing someone that’s no longer there,” he explained.

“Just like humans, some dogs can become depressed.

“A loss of an owner can be the trigger for depression in dogs, and signs to look out for are usually loss of appetite, becoming less active and a having a change of sleeping pattern.”

The Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, were brought outside during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle (Gregorio Borgia/PA)
(PA Wire)

If these signs and symptoms of mourning should increase, extra support would be needed to help them settle into their new home with Andrew.

Mr Smith recommended implementing a similar routine to the one they were in with the Queen as it gives them a sense of familiarity “in a time when everything around them is uncertain” and to give them extra attention and distract them as much as possible with walks, games or cuddles.

Additionally, good behaviour like not howling or barking should be reinforced as well as tailoring activities to the corgis’ interests.

He added: “Due to their independent nature, it may take some time for them to adapt to their new life with Prince Andrew.

“It will be a very unsettling time for the corgis, and they may become anxious and find it difficult to trust those around them.

The Duke of York is to look after the Queen’s corgis following her death, it was announced (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

“However, although they can be a little territorial in the home, they will eventually start to feel at ease with their new surroundings.”

While the expert said the corgis will not have understood that the Queen was in the coffin before them at the procession on Monday, they may be able to detect her scent and therefore feel her presence due to their extremely good sense of smell.

