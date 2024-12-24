Stopping child poverty is ‘utmost priority’ Swinney says in Christmas message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Scottish Government’s “utmost priority” is tackling child poverty, the First Minister has said in his Christmas message.

On Tuesday, John Swinney wished the country a Merry Christmas and thanked volunteers, emergency service workers and those in the armed forces.

He said: “The festive period is always a good time to appreciate those who mean the most to us.

“For me, that is my family. It has been an unexpectedly busy year for all of us, and I cannot thank my family enough for the support they have given to me.

The utmost priority of my Government is eradicating child poverty here in Scotland, and Children First provides support to Scotland’s children and their families John Swinney, First Minister

“I can’t wait to spend some more time at home over the holidays.

“At the top of our list will be taking time to enjoy the countryside near our home – the Perthshire countryside – places such as Loch Faskally, which are very special to me.”

He added: “I even made it the cover of my Christmas card this year, the proceeds of which will support Children First.

“The utmost priority of my Government is eradicating child poverty here in Scotland, and Children First provides support to Scotland’s children and their families.

“Because, while Christmas is a wonderful, festive time of the year for many, it can also be a difficult or hectic time for others.”

Earlier, Mr Swinney announced money earned from a framed, signed copy of the picture of Loch Faskally on his personal Christmas card, which was taken PA news agency photographer Jane Barlow, will be auctioned in the new year with proceeds going to charity Children First.

Me Swinney then paid tribute to those working in public and armed services, as well as those who volunteer to help others for free.

“Their hard work and dedication make Scotland’s many wonderful communities what they are,” he said.

At Christmas, we should all take a moment to thank those public servants who won't get much of a holiday over the festive period, especially Armed Forces personnel and emergency service workers Russell Findlay, Scottish Conservative leader

“So, I hope you will all join me, in whatever way you choose, in saying thanks to those who mean the most to you, whether they are sitting around a table with you or simply in your thoughts.

“From my family to yours, Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Russell Findlay gave his first ever festive message as Scottish Conservative leader.

He said it is an “honour” and a “privilege” to work in public service, and promised to stand up for the rights of Scots.

He said: “Public service is not just a duty, it’s a privilege, too. I will never take for granted the opportunity to represent you and stand up for your hopes, concerns and ambitions.

“At Christmas, we should all take a moment to thank those public servants who won’t get much of a holiday over the festive period, especially armed forces personnel and emergency service workers.

“We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they make in doing their duty and keeping us safe.

“I hope you will get a chance to spend time with family and friends this year. Over Christmas, we should all take the opportunity to cherish moments with loved ones and also think about reaching out to those who may be alone and lonely.

“Merry Christmas from everyone at the Scottish Conservatives.”

Children First chief executive Mary Glasgow previously said they were “delighted and honoured” that the First Minister had chosen the charity to benefit from this year’s Christmas card.

Ms Glasgow said: “We are very grateful to John Swinney for thinking of us and to Jane Barlow for sharing her beautiful image to help children across the country.”

She added: “Through our national support line and in homes, schools and communities across Scotland, our teams are working with families, day in day out, to help protect their children from harm.”