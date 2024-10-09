Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

North East must become ‘powerhouse of renewables revolution’ – John Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister spoke ahead of a conference on Wednesday and Thursday in Aberdeen.

Ryan McDougall
Wednesday 09 October 2024 06:46
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Scotland’s First Minister will tell a renewables conference how the North East of Scotland must be “the powerhouse of the renewables revolution”.

John Swinney will speak on Wednesday at the Scottish Renewables and RenewableUK Floating Offshore Wind conference at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is due to discuss how energy is at the centre of his vision for Scotland’s future as “a modern and dynamic nation”.

Before his speech, Mr Swinney said: “The North East has been at the heart of Scotland’s recent industrial story, becoming synonymous with the innovation that had fuelled our economy.

My Government is focused on ending child poverty, supporting economic growth, improving public services and achieving a net zero Scotland

John Swinney

“Now we need it to be the powerhouse of the renewables revolution – and in doing so it will transform our economy once again.

“The Scottish Government is working with developers, industry and academia to make the most of this era-defining opportunity – to use green growth to build a robust wellbeing economy that benefits everyone.

“No sector better exemplifies this ambition for purposeful collaboration than floating offshore wind.”

He added: “Along with other sources of clean energy, floating offshore wind is central to my vision for Scotland’s future as a modern and dynamic nation.

“My Government is focused on ending child poverty, supporting economic growth, improving public services and achieving a net zero Scotland – and I am clear that a thriving renewables sector is central to meeting all of these objectives.

“By working together, I know that is what we can deliver.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in