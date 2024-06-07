Swinney reveals ‘bond with the Swifties’ as he welcomes US superstar to Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has told of his “bond with the Swifties”, before going on to name his favourite song by the US singer.

During a General Election campaign event in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Swinney was asked by a journalist to name his top three Taylor Swift songs, prompting peals of laughter from the audience.

The First Minister replied that he had felt a “bond with the Swifties” – as Taylor Swift fans are known – since Loch Tay in his Perthshire North Holyrood constituency was temporarily renamed Loch Tay Tay in honour of the star’s arrival in Scotland this week.

To further laughter from the gathered audience of SNP activists and journalists, Mr Swinney said his favourite Swift song is her 2019 single You Need To Calm Down – which he erroneously referred to as You’ve Got To Calm Down.

Mr Swinney said: “First of all, I really welcome Taylor Swift’s journey to Scotland, and the fact her tour is starting off in Scotland. I think that’s a massive, exciting opportunity.

“The fact that the most beautiful place on the planet, Loch Tay, has been renamed Loch Tay Tay creates a new bond between me and the Swifties as I represent Loch Tay – or Loch Tay Tay – so that’s absolutely fantastic, and I do feel that bond with the Swifties really strongly.

“My very favourite Taylor Swift song is, and you’ll appreciate this, is You’ve Got To Calm Down.”

Swift is kicking off the UK leg of her Eras tour with three performances at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.