Swinney optimistic Government can ‘greatly enhance’ lives despite budget woes

The Scottish Government remains “optimistic” it can still “enhance the lives of children and their families”, the First Minister has said ahead of his first Programme for Government.

John Swinney will set out his legislative plans for the next 12 months in Holyrood on Wednesday, just 24 hours after his Finance Secretary laid out the stark financial picture facing the country.

Shona Robison announced £500 million in savings on Tuesday, including £188 million to be found across Government, including by cutting active travel funding, £65 million by repurposing cash from other projects and around £60 million through already announced spending controls.

Up to £460 million from the ScotWind leasing round will also be used, Ms Robison said, in the hopes it will not all be required to be spent.

The “single greatest priority”, the First Minister has said, is to eradicate child poverty and he has hinted at greater family support being deployed as a result.

We will support the whole family in ensuring they can access the help they need, when they need it John Swinney, First Minister

“No one’s opportunities should be determined by the circumstances they are born into, which is why this year’s programme for government will prioritise measures focused on our single greatest priority of eradicating child poverty.

“To do this, we will support the whole family in ensuring they can access the help they need, when they need it.

“We already have a strong track record of improving the lives of children across Scotland, including through our game-changing Scottish Child Payment and expansion of early learning and childcare.

“This Government’s policies are estimated to keep 100,000 children out of relative poverty this year.”

He added: “These provide strong foundations for this year’s programme for government, but we are determined to go further.

“Even as we face unprecedented budgetary constraint, I am optimistic that we can still greatly enhance the lives of children and their families.”

Since taking over from Humza Yousaf earlier this year, Mr Swinney pinpointed the end of child poverty as one of his key targets in office.

Recent figures show the proportion of children living in relative poverty has remained stubbornly high in recent years with the figure sitting at 26% in 2022-23, despite legal targets aiming to reduce the figure to less than 18% by this financial year and 10% in 2030-31.

While child poverty is the key driver of Mr Swinney’s first programme for government, the First Minister said “investment in public services, growing our economy and tackling climate change all contribute to improving lives and livelihoods” would also feature.

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the Scottish Government had “lost its way”, ahead of the statement.

“Time and time again the SNP has ripped up its flagship pledges and missed its own targets, leaving every institution in Scotland weaker,” he said.

“NHS waiting lists are at a record high, the attainment gap is widening in our schools, our justice system is at breaking point and SNP financial chaos means more cuts are looming.

“This is a government that has grown out of touch and run out of ideas.”

With one eye on 2026, the Scottish Labour leader said his party was “at work to fix the carnage left behind by the Tories”, adding “but we need change here in Scotland too”.

“We need an end to 17 years of broken SNP promises and a return to the politics of hope,” he said.

“Scotland’s best days do lie ahead of us but only Scottish Labour can deliver the change our country so desperately needs.”

The Scottish Greens urged the First Minister to focus on “human rights and equality” with the introduction of a Scottish human rights Bill and a ban on conversion therapy.

“These are crucial bills, and they have been continuously delayed,” said the party’s equality spokeswoman, Maggie Chapman.

“Many of us want to see them introduced with enough time for scrutiny, so that we can ensure they are as strong and as robust as possible.”

Our focus must now be on urgently and rapidly delivering the policies that will help us to cut our emissions and seize the immense potential of our green transition Lorna Slater, Scottish Greens

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said Mr Swinney’s Programme for Government is his last effort to save the SNP’s climate credentials, and that the party is “rolling back on climate action”.

She added: “With global temperatures rising, we urgently need bold and ambitious change.

“We have no time to waste, but the SNP is taking us backwards and undermining a lot of the progress that was introduced by the Scottish Greens.

“Our focus must now be on urgently and rapidly delivering the policies that will help us to cut our emissions and seize the immense potential of our green transition.”