Holyrood Presiding Officer delays budget to investigate ‘leak’

The BBC published a story about the budget ahead of the statement being made.

Craig Paton
Thursday 15 December 2022 15:01
The Presiding Officer suspended Holyrood proceedings by 30 minutes (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
The Presiding Officer suspended Holyrood proceedings by 30 minutes (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer has delayed the announcement of the Government’s tax and spending plans to investigate a potential leak to the BBC.

The broadcaster published a story during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday which said Deputy First Minister John Swinney will increase taxes in his budget to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The story caused uproar in the chamber, with three MSPs – Conservatives Murdo Fraser and Stephen Kerr, and Labour’s Neil Bibby – urging Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to take action.

I am therefore suspending this meeting for 30 minutes

Alison Johnstone

Ms Johnstone has previously sanctioned ministers for leaks, not allowing them to make a statement in Holyrood and instead moving straight to questions.

Upon entering the chamber ahead of the statement on Thursday, the Presiding Officer said: “Members will be aware of my response to points of order raised at the end of First Minister’s Questions regarding information related to this afternoon’s budget statement.

“As I said at that point I would investigate this matter, I have been unable to conclude my deliberations in the time available and I am therefore suspending this meeting for 30 minutes.”

Ms Johnstone then swiftly left the chamber.

