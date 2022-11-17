Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swinney: Increasing public sector pay will mean spending cuts

It comes as nurses and teachers have voted to strike in a bit for a better wage deal.

Craig Paton
Thursday 17 November 2022 16:23
Nurses, teachers and lecturers are threatening strike action in the coming weeks (PA)
Nurses, teachers and lecturers are threatening strike action in the coming weeks (PA)
(PA Wire)

Increased public sector pay will result in spending cuts, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said.

Scotland is on the brink of major industrial strife, with NHS staff, – including nurses and ambulance workers – teachers and university lecturers threatening to strike.

John Swinney – who controls the country’s purse strings – has repeatedly had to revise the Scottish Government’s budget, sheering £1.2 billion of public spending in response to increasing inflation.

If I want to put any more money into a public sector pay deal, beyond what's already on the table, I have to cut public expenditure and public services

John Swinney

Speaking to journalists in the wake of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, Mr Swinney was clear about what an increase in public sector pay would mean.

Recommended

“We’ve been very clear that in this financial year – because in the budget statement there is no new money for this financial year – I have no unallocated resources,” he said.

“If I want to put any more money into a public sector pay deal, beyond what’s already on the table, I have to cut public expenditure and public services.”

Mr Swinney said he understands public sector staff are dealing with rising inflationary pressures, but added: “I can’t meet all these pay claims.”

Addressing the autumn statement, which the Treasury has said will send some £1.5 billion to Scotland in Barnett consequentials, Mr Swinney said he still views it as an “austerity budget”.

When asked if the statement represents a net positive or negative for Scotland’s public finances, Mr Swinney said he was not yet clear on the finer details.

“I suspect it will be a real terms cut, but I couldn’t say definitively if that will be the case, we will have to run all the numbers,” he said.

When asked about the impact a cut would have on public services, he said: “Whatever the position is on that, the pressure on public finances and public services is absolutely colossal.

“I have never seen the intense financial pressure that we’re wrestling with today.”

He went on to describe a report from Auditor General Stephen Boyle warning the Scottish Government runs the risk of overspending its budget as “dispassionate and accurate”.

Recommended

But Mr Swinney also praised engagement with the UK Government ahead of the Chancellor’s statement on Thursday, adding he had also been in contact with Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen following the announcement.

He added: “The engagement is better, now it frankly couldn’t have been any worse than the chief secretaries that I’ve dealt with – I’m now on my third chief secretary in my temporary incumbency in the finance portfolio, and the other two, the dialogue was awful – so this is much better.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in