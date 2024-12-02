Support for ‘vital and precious’ NHS at heart of Scottish Budget – Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Support for the “vital and precious” institution of the NHS will be at the heart of the upcoming Scottish Budget, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister was asked about the recent critical incident declared at NHS Grampian, which led to patients being diverted away from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary because of capacity issues.

The health board, which resolved the incident at the weekend, said the hospital had been at more than 100% capacity since September because of a high volume of patients.

What I am setting out is the point in principle that the National Health Service is a vital and precious institution for Scotland First Minister John Swinney

On Monday, Mr Swinney visited Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert where he met staff and toured the ambulatory care centre.

The First Minister stressed the importance of patients using services such as NHS Inform to reduce demand on hospitals.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said the NHS will be “right at the heart” of the Scottish Budget, which will be published by Finance Secretary Shona Robison on Wednesday.

The First Minister said: “Capacity is a crucial factor, but also it’s crucial that we ensure that individuals are treated and supported at the earliest possible opportunity to maximise the effectiveness of our hospital capacity.”

Asked if he could commit to boosting capacity in the NHS, he said: “The government will set out its plans in the Budget on Wednesday.

“What I am setting out is the point in principle that the National Health Service is a vital and precious institution for Scotland and it’s important we have that in place and well supported for the years to come.”

The SNP will require support from at least one other political party at Holyrood in order to get the Budget Bill over the line.

Mr Swinney said he had listened carefully to the requests of other parties, adding: “I appeal to Parliament for an engaged discussion around the Budget.”

The First Minister also discussed Sir Keir Starmer’s upcoming “plan for change”, where the Prime Minister will set out milestones in key policy areas for his premiership.

The SNP leader said: “I think the fact that the Prime Minister feels he has to relaunch his government so soon into his term in office indicates that things have not been going very well at all.”