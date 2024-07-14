Scotland’s political leaders condemn ‘unacceptable’ Trump assassination attempt

Support truly

Political leaders in Scotland have condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, with First Minister John Swinney branding the shooting “unacceptable”.

Mr Swinney spoke out after Mr Trump said a bullet “pierced” part of his ear in the incident, which happened at a campaign rally in the US.

The suspected gunman was killed while the Secret Service confirmed one person in the crowd had died, with two others “critically injured”

The Republican is attempting to return to the White House in November’s presidential elections, with Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, part of his re-election campaign.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the shooting, while in Scotland the First Minister made clear such violence had “no place in a democratic society”.

Responding to the attack on X, formerly known as Twitter, the SNP leader said: “There is no place for violence in society including in our politics.

“The attack on President Trump has no place in a democratic society.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unacceptable incident.”

Other political leaders in Scotland also condemned the shooting, with Labour’s Anas Sarwar speaking out about the “horrific scenes at the Trump rally last night”.

The Scottish Labour leader added: “In a democracy there must be the ability to disagree without it turning to hatred or violence.

“My thoughts are with President Trump, his family and all those impacted.

Outgoing Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said violence would ‘never prevail’ (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I know my American friends will be hurting today, sending love.”

Outgoing Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross joined them in condemning the “shocking scenes from the US with this assassination attempt on the former president”.

Mr Ross added: “Our thoughts are with the innocent people killed and injured in Pennsylvania.

“In democracies, appalling violence like this will never prevail.”

Meanwhile Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton made clear there is “no place for political violence in any democracy”.

He added: “The Trump assassination attempt is an appalling act.”

Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said she was “shocked” by the incident, adding that “such acts have no place in democratic society”

She said: “Democracies across the globe are built on peaceful discourse and I am shocked at the attack on President Trump.”

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said later: “This is horrifying, violence has absolutely no place in our politics anywhere.”

Mr Gethins, who worked as a professor of practice in international relations at the University of St Andrews prior to his re-election to Westminster, spoke about concerns he had around polarisation in politics.

Mr Trump was helped off stage by US Secret Service agents (Gene J Puskar/AP) ( AP )

Speaking on The Sunday Show on BBC Radio Scotland, he said: “We have to be clear there is no place for violence, regardless of how you feel about one politician or one political point of view or another.”

Mr Trump had been showing the audience at the rally a chart of border crossing numbers when shots started ringing out after 6.10pm local time.

The ex-president could be seen grimacing and reaching with his right hand towards the side of head, before blood appeared on his face.

He ducked and was surrounded by Secret Service agents, before rising to his feet and pumping his fist in the air, to cheers from the crowd.

US president Joe Biden called the shooting ‘sick’ (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) ( AP )

The FBI named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the gunman.

A motive has yet to be identified, but authorities are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

US president Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and spoke to Mr Trump several hours after the shooting, the White House confirmed.

He called the shooting “sick”, adding: “There’s no place in America for this type of violence.”