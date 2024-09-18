Scotland closer to independence now than in 2014, insists Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Scotland is closer to independence than it was in 2014, the First Minister has insisted.

SNP leader John Swinney made the claim at an event marking the 10th anniversary of the historic ballot – which saw 55% of voters reject independence and support remaining part of the UK.

Mr Swinney hailed the referendum as a “moment of tremendous significance” in Scotland’s recent history, claiming the country was “truly buzzing” during the campaign.

A decade on, he said independence supporters must seek to recapture that “sense of hope, of optimism and of possibility that was so prevalent 10 years ago”.

His comments come as the SNP seeks to recover from defeat in the 2024 general election – the first poll in Scotland it has lost since 2010.

Despite a result which saw SNP MPs fall in number from 48 in 2019 to just nine, Mr Swinney said Scotland is closer to independence now than it was a decade ago – because of the powers that came to Holyrood in the aftermath of the referendum.

The Scottish Parliament gained powers over income tax and welfare spending in Scotland, with Mr Swinney saying as a consequence “we have made a difference in the lives of people in Scotland”.

Speaking at the event in Edinburgh, he added: “People can see as a consequence of the pressure to get more powers here in Scotland we have added to the achievements and the strengths we have already put in place.

“People can see the positive impact of decisions being taken here in Scotland.”

He added that the “challenge” for independence supporters is now to convince more Scots that their priorities could be better addressed outside of the UK.

Mr Swinney said: “I think we are closer to achieving that than we were in 2014.”

Stressing that Scotland “could be taking better decisions than Westminster”, the SNP leader added: “Our job is to make independence relevant to the everyday concerns of every citizen in Scotland.”

He cited the creation of Scotland’s “more progressive” income tax system and its social security system, with “fairness and compassion at its heart”, as two key areas which changed as a result of powers devolved in the wake of the independence referendum.

Attacking the new Labour Government at Westminster, he claimed the SNP would scrap the two-child cap on some benefits if it had the power to do so.

Mr Swinney said: “We will make the case for all welfare decisions to be made in Scotland.

“And make no mistake, we will use those powers.

“If (Prime Minister Sir) Keir Starmer and Labour won’t abolish the two-child cap, give us the powers and the SNP will.”

The First Minister went on to claim that Sir Keir’s Government has effectively demolished Labour’s argument against independence.

Mr Swinney said: “For 10 years – 10 long years – Labour told us we don’t need independence. All we need to do is get rid of the Tories.

“Well, it’s taken Keir Starmer less than 10 weeks to completely demolish that argument.

“Labour promised no more austerity – but instead they’re going to intensify it.

“Labour promised to protect pensioners – but instead they’ve robbed them of their winter fuel payment.

“They promised everyone they would cut their energy bills. Instead they are set to rise by an average of £150.

“The problem for Scotland is not just an incredibly damaging Westminster Tory government.

“We now have an incredibly damaging Westminster Labour Government.”

He insisted decisions made in Scotland make the country “fairer”, while those taken at Westminster are “holding Scotland back”.

He said after a “long, dark decade – a decade of austerity, of Brexit, of a cost-of-living crisis and a global pandemic” – it is time for Scotland to focus on what it can achieve in future.

“As we look towards 2026 and beyond, let us set our sights on the progressive, compassionate and ambitious country that we all want to see,” he said.

The First Minister told supporters the party needs to “get on with setting out the better alternative” to remaining part of the UK.

“People in Scotland want to be empowered and inspired,” he added.

“It is up to us to do that.

“Today, in 2024, we must reawaken that sense of hope, of optimism and of possibility that was so prevalent 10 years ago.”