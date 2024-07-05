Support truly

Scottish Labour has taken every SNP seat in Glasgow and Edinburgh as First Minister John Swinney pledged his party would do some “soul searching” after a “very poor” performance.

The SNP held all of the seats in Glasgow and all but one in the Scottish capital, but Anas Sarwar’s party turned the SNP yellow to Labour red in the early hours of Friday morning as they swept across the central belt, matching the performance at a UK-wide level which paved Sir Keir Starmer’s way to Downing Street.

With more than half of Scotland’s constituencies declared, the Labour Party has been dominant, taking back seats lost in the turmoil of the past decade.

The Scottish Lib Dems held on to their seat in Edinburgh West.

But the SNP – which has suffered heavy defeats – faces a period of “soul searching”, according to Mr Swinney.

“It’s a very poor result for the SNP tonight,” he told the BBC.

“There will have to be a lot of soul searching as a party as a consequence of these results that have come in tonight.”

The SNP, Mr Swinney said, has to be “better at governing on behalf of the people of Scotland”, adding that the party was not “winning the argument” on Scottish independence.

He said: “Although we’re going to have a bad election result tonight, I still believe in my head and in my heart that Scotland will be better off as an independent country.

“But we’re obviously not winning that argument with the public to make that a priority at this moment, so we’ve got to think long and hard about how we address that question and I don’t think that in the early hours of the morning after a General Election I can give you the definitive answer to what we do in that circumstance.”

Speaking as he arrived at the Glasgow count, Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar said the push for change will begin on Friday.

It comes as his party beat the SNP in the early results in Scotland, with substantial swings to Labour.

“I’m confident we’re going to win this election in Scotland and I’m confident we’ll have a majority in Scotland,” he said.

Sir Keir’s party has taken Kilmarnock and Loudon, West Dunbartonshire, Paisley and Renfrewshire South and East Kilbride and Strathaven in the early hours of Friday morning, each with substantial swings between the two parties.

This is not a good night for the SNP on these numbers Nicola Sturgeon

Among the Labour victories was former international development secretary Douglas Alexander, who won with 23,555 after losing his seat in 2015.

Elsewhere, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South and Kirsty Blackman retained her Aberdeen North seat.

The SNP’s campaign centred around calls for talks on another independence referendum if the party won a majority of seats at the election.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told the BBC the exit poll predicts a “historically bad” result for the Tories across the UK.

He said he does not regret his last-minute decision to stand in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, but predicted an “extremely close” result.

Speaking from the Aberdeen count, he said: “It is a historically bad night, there is no shying away from that at all and there will be a huge amount of reflection on the campaign and also clearly the last few years.

“It has been particularly difficult and there’s no denying that and whoever forms the next parliamentary party will look at the options going forward and will assess the current state of play in the Conservative party and how it rebuilds after this election result.”

He said he does not regret his last-minute decision to stand but predicted an “extremely close” result.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the exit poll was a “hopeful” sign for his party at a UK level where it predicted two Green MPs.

Speaking to PA from the Glasgow count, he said any gain from the one English seat the Greens won at the 2019 general election would be “something to celebrate”.