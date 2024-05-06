Key points from John Swinney’s SNP leadership acceptance speech

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP’s new leader John Swinney made his first speech in the role after taking on the top job unopposed, ahead of his expected appointment as first minister later this week.

His acceptance speech at Glasgow University praised his predecessor Humza Yousaf, and he pledged to become a unifying figure, before taking questions from journalists.

Here are some of the key points from the speech:

– Unifying different factions of the SNP and ‘seeking compromises’

Mr Swinney invited the audience to “join me as we open a new chapter”, and pledged to use “respect and courtesy” to make the case for independence.

He said: “The polarisation of politics does not serve our country well. We should be seeking solutions to problems.

“I will reach out to everyone willing to join with us in good faith and seek compromises that serve our nation well. We need to stop shouting at each other and talk. More than that, actually, we need to listen. As first minister, I will do exactly that.”

– Tributes to predecessor Humza Yousaf

Mr Swinney praised the “grace and dignity” of his predecessor, and said “moral leadership on the issue of Gaza has been a light in very dark times”.

He thanked Mr Yousaf for his contribution to the SNP and for his work as First Minister, and said he expected him to play a part in Scottish politics.

Mr Swinney said: “We must continue to illuminate hope, fight for international justice and be willing to stand up for what we believe to be right. That is what Humza Yousaf did.

“I know that Humza will continue to make a substantial contribution to the public life of Scotland and I thank him for all that he has done as our party leader and First Minister.”

– Relations with SNP figures including Kate Forbes

Mr Swinney addressed relations with other factions within the SNP and said he had met ex-finance secretary Kate Forbes to discuss her views.

He thanked Ms Forbes for backing his leadership, and said during a meeting that the former opponents “came together and discussed the shared ambitions we have for our country and how best to go forward”.

Mr Swinney added: “The simple lesson is that dialogue can bring us to points of agreement and strength.”

– The Bute House Agreement will not be reinstated

Responding to questions following his speech, Mr Swinney said he will not resurrect the defunct powersharing deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, known as the Bute House Agreement.

He said he would not implement that type of agreement, preferring to take issues on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Swinney said: “I don’t intend to return to the Bute House Agreement.”

– Scottish independence

Mr Swinney said the party would “get our act together” and win back disaffected voters.

He said the “country could do more if we had the powers of a normal independent nation”, and cited Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis as examples of Westminster decisions “that are bad for Scotland”.

Mr Swinney said: “They demonstrate why Scotland needs to have independence to make our own decisions and create our best future.”

To rapturous applause, he said: “If someone is an independence supporter in Scotland and they they want Scotland to be independent there’s only one political party that will ever deliver and that’s the Scottish National Party.”

– The Cass Review into gender identity services for young people will be ‘listened to’ amid pledges of a ‘rational’ approach

Mr Swinney described the Cass Review as “evidence based”, and pledged to listen to clinicians.

He added: “The Government will take a rational evidence based approach to the consideration of the Cass Review.

“On matters of such sensitivity about the wellbeing of children and young people we should listen to clinicians.”