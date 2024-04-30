Holyrood confirms vote of no confidence in Scottish Government on Wednesday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP has begun its search for a successor to Humza Yousaf – but the Scottish Government will still face a vote of no confidence in Holyrood on Wednesday.

The Scottish Parliament confirmed the motion – which, if passed, would require all ministers in the minority SNP Government to stand down – would be debated and voted on.

However, the motion, which has been tabled by Scottish Labour, seems unlikely to succeed as it is thought the Greens will not vote against the government they were part of until only last week.

The latest drama came as nominations opened in the search for a new SNP leadership, after Mr Yousaf announced his resignation on Monday.

He will stay on in that post, as Scottish First Minister, until a successor is found.

Senior figures within the SNP are already backing John Swinney, who served as Scottish deputy first minister for more than eight years under Nicola Sturgeon, as the best person for the post.

But a smaller number of parliamentarians are urging former finance secretary Kate Forbes – who was a close runner-up to Mr Yousaf in the 2023 leadership contest – to run again.

She has not yet indicated if she will stand, with Mr Swinney saying only that he is giving the matter “very careful consideration”.

It marks the second time in just over a year that the SNP has been forced to hunt for a new leader, with Mr Yousaf only having been sworn in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister in March 2023.

But the decision last week to terminate the powersharing deal the SNP had had at Holyrood with the Scottish Greens proved to be his downfall.

That deal meant the seven Green MSPs in the Scottish Parliament voted with the SNP on most matters, giving the party an overall majority.

Within hours of the Bute House Agreement unravelling, Scottish Conservative leader Dougals Ross announced he would be bringing a motion of no confidence in the First Minister.

While this has been withdrawn following Mr Yousaf’s resignation announcement, the Labour motion of no confidence in the government as a whole still stands.

SNP national secretary Lorna Finn confirmed nominations for the post of SNP leader had now opened.

Candidates have until noon on Monday May 6 to put themselves forward, with those bidding for the job having to gain the support of at least 100 party members from 20 different SNP branches to run.

Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf chaired his first Cabinet meeting since the announcement of his departure.

A spokesman for the First Minister said the Cabinet stood and applauded his entrance into the Cabinet Room in Bute House.

Addressing his ministers, the First Minister said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life and I’m grateful for having had the opportunity.”

In the hours following the First Minister’s announcement, senior members of the party turned to Mr Swinney to offer stability.

Speaking to journalists in London, the former deputy first minister said he was “actively considering” putting himself forward.

Pete Wishart, the long-serving SNP MP, has already described Mr Swinney as being the “runaway favourite to take over the leadership of the party”.

Posting on X, Mr Wishart said: “John Swinney would be an excellent unifier for our country and our party. We should all get behind him if he chooses to run.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who had been suggested as a possible successor to Mr Yousaf, said: “John Swinney is the best choice to be Scotland’s First Minister & @theSNP leader.

“I will be strongly supporting him if, as I hope, he chooses to run.”

Reports also suggest Health Secretary Neil Gray – a key ally of Mr Yousaf and someone considered a potential leader – was backing Mr Swinney.

Whoever wins the contest will need to be able to secure enough votes in Holyrood to be elected First Minister, with the SNP needing just two votes for an overall majority.

The most likely suitors for the SNP would be the Greens – given the pro-independence bent of both parties and the reticence of other parties with the required number of MSPs to work with the party.

The Greens announced last week they would not support the First Minister in a confidence vote on his leadership this week after he scrapped the Bute House Agreement, eventually leading to his decision to step down.

So far, MSPs Annabelle and Fergus Ewing have said they would like to see Ms Forbes have another tilt at the leadership, with MP Joanna Cherry having also given her backing to the former candidate.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party was pressing ahead with the motion of no confidence because he does not believe the SNP can provide “stable, competent government”.

Mr Sarwar told BBC Radio Scotland: “It’s of course for other political parties to decide how they vote in that motion, but I think the principle still applies in our motion and that’s why we’re pushing ahead.”

Asked who he feared more between Ms Forbes and Mr Swinney, the Scottish Labour leader said: “To be honest I’ll take either of them. Because I think both of them are leading a broken, dysfunctional party.

“I think John in particular can’t pretend to be some kind of change candidate.

“He has been at the heart, in his own words, not just of this SNP government for the last 17 years, but the heart of the SNP machine for the last 40 years.”