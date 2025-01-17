Motorbike riders follow funeral procession of BBC Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motorbike riders have paid tribute to the BBC radio star Johnnie Walker by following his funeral procession as he is laid to rest.

Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, as well as Walker’s former BBC Radio 2 colleagues, were among the mourners at St Peter’s Church in Shaftesbury, Dorset, on Friday for his funeral.

Following the memorial service finishing, friends and loved ones including Walker’s wife Tiggy – dressed in pink – gathered to watch the cortege of Harley Davidson riders escort the DJ’s hearse.

Walker was an avid rider of the US bikes, whose riders organise a “ride of honour” for late bikers who die.

His death aged 79 was announced on Radio 2 on New Year’s Eve by Bob Harris, who took over the veteran DJ’s Sounds Of The 70s show in November.

Following the service, Radio 2 presenters Tony Blackburn, and Jeremy Vine stood together and chatted alongside their former colleague Ken Bruce, who left the BBC to join Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in 2023.

Plant, who arrived in black and dark blue clothing, had paid tribute to Walker in December, saying he was “a defender and gatekeeper of great musical taste, a cool, kind man who kept the bar high for all of us who loved him”.

Also at the funeral was BBC and ITV sports presenter John Inverdale, former BBC radio star Simon Mayo, Harris, radio host Paul Gambaccini, BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley and Green Wing actress Pippa Haywood.

Walker retired because of ill health, also departing his Radio 2 show The Rock Show last year in October, after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Before the memorial took place, Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman said on X that he was “very proud” that Tiggy had asked him to perform a rendition of his track Gone But Not Forgotten, at the funeral.

Wakeman previously played the song at the memorial of former Countdown host Richard Whiteley.

On December 31, Tiggy paid tribute to him as remaining his “charming, humorous self to the end”, and said “bless that extraordinary husband of mine, who is now in a place of peace”.

Tiggy cared for him during his lung disease condition and helped with producing his radio show at home.

Walker’s condition IPF is one “in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult”, according to the NHS, which “currently no treatment” can stop or reverse.