Johnny Depp stuns Sheffield concert-goers with surprise performance

‘I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with Jeff Beck,’ one attendee said.

Alana Calvert
Monday 30 May 2022 06:17
Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck (Steve Helber/AP)
Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck (Steve Helber/AP)
(AP)

Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck.

Attendees expressed shock and delight over the Hollywood star’s unannounced appearance, with some sharing photos on Twitter.

Depp reportedly performed his cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which was previously released by the actor with Beck in 2020.

Johnny Depp waves to supporters as he departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on Friday (Craig Hudson/AP)
(AP)

Photos and video shared on social media from the concert showed the duo reunited on stage at Sheffield City Hall.

Recommended

“Wasn’t expecting this,” one attendee wrote on Instagram with a photo from the night. “I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with Jeff Beck.”

The same person said the actor sounded “absolutely incredible” and gave an “utterly outstanding” performance.

Depp’s surprise visit to the UK comes amid his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Amber Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Mr Depp’s favour would send to others (Steve Helber/AP)
(AP)

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

On Friday both sides gave their closing statements, urging jurors to consider other victims of domestic abuse.

The jury is now deliberating the outcome for the case which began on April 11 and involved six weeks of evidence.

Depp is claiming 50 million dollars (£39.5 million) in damages in the lawsuit and says that the allegations caused him to lose several high-profile film roles, including in the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates Of The Caribbean franchises.

Recommended

Heard is counter-suing Depp over comments previously made by his lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”.

During the course of the trial at Fairfax County District Court in Virginia, legions of fans have gathered outside in an attempt to enter the courtroom and observe proceedings.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in