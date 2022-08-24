Exam results could be broken down into boys, girls and non-binary students
The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) said it is ‘looking at this’ possibility.
Results could be recorded for non-binary pupils rather than just girls and boys in future exam breakdowns.
The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) said it is “looking at this” possibility for future data on results.
It comes as this year’s GCSE grades will be published by the JCQ, a membership organisation comprising the eight largest providers of qualifications in the UK, on Thursday.
When results are published, data is given on the performance of girls and boys, enabling comparisons to be made.
A-level results, out last week, showed that boys were narrowing the lead held by girls when it came to the top grades.
A spokesman for the JCQ said: “The JCQ tables currently include breakdowns by male and female gender types.
“JCQ and its member awarding organisations do not collect the data required to include breakdowns for non-binary candidates.
“However, we will be looking at this in the future.”
Exam board Pearson said it had consulted with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and has “started the process” of updating its systems to collect data for non-binary students.
A spokesman said: “As a Stonewall Top 100 employer, Pearson works with Stonewall on a range of matters including how data might be collected for non-binary learners.
“We are pleased to share that we have started the process of updating our systems to enable this – and we commit to consulting with key stakeholders to demonstrate our continued support for the non-binary community.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.