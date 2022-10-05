King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
The monarch has sent a message of condolence to the country’s president Joko Widodo.
The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.
Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”
At least 131 people died in what was one the world’s worst stadium disasters.
Hundreds of others were injured in the aftermath of home team Arema FC’s loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya at the overcrowded stadium late on Saturday in Malang, East Java.
The crush took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch.
Delays in unlocking the gates after violence broke out contributed to the disaster, the Football Association of Indonesia has said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.