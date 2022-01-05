Former US talk show host Jon Stewart accuses JK Rowling of anti-Semitism

The comedian said it was ‘so weird’ that people had not reacted more to ‘Jews’ running the underground wizarding bank Gringotts.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 05 January 2022 10:19
Former US talk show host Jon Stewart accuses JK Rowling of anti-Semitism (Yui Mok/ PA)
Former US talk show host Jon Stewart accuses JK Rowling of anti-Semitism (Yui Mok/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Former US talk show host Jon Stewart has hit out at JK Rowling for the “anti-Semitic” imagery used in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The comedian said it was “so weird” that people had not reacted to the “Jews” running the underground wizarding bank Gringotts

It comes as the world-famous writer faces further backlash for her views on transgender rights.

The world-famous writer has been criticised for her views on transgender rights (Yui Mok/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Stewart discussed the scenes set in the magical bank, run by goblins, on the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Recommended

“Talking to people, here’s what I say, ‘Have you ever seen a Harry Potter movie? Have you ever seen the scenes in Gringotts Bank?’” he said.

“’Do you know what those folks who run the bank are? Jews

It was one of those things where I saw it on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘Holy s**t, (Rowling) did not, in a wizarding world, just throw Jews in there to run the underground bank

Jon Stewart

“Let me show this – it’s the protocols of the Elders of Zion, I just want to show you a caricature, and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s from ‘Harry Potter.’

“And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an anti-Semitic piece of literature.’

“JK Rowling was like, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’

“It’s a wizarding world…we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl… but who should run the bank? Jews.”

Stewart said it was ‘so weird’ that people had not reacted to the ‘Jews’ running the underground wizarding bank in Harry Potter (Yui Mok/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Describing watching the film in the cinema he added: “It was one of those things where I saw it on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘Holy s**t, (Rowling) did not, in a wizarding world, just throw Jews in there to run the f*****g underground bank.’

“And everybody was just like, ‘Wizards’. It was so weird.”

Rowling was featured in a recent 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion special, but only in archive video clips.

Recommended

Since the films were released she has become a controversial figure over her comments on gender identity and attracted criticism from many, including franchise stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Representatives for Rowling said the author would not be commenting on Stewart’s remarks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in