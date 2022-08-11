Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MP who assaulted wife has Plaid Cymru whip restored

Jonathan Edwards expressed ‘deep remorse’ for the hurt he caused and said he has undertaken domestic violence awareness courses.

Bronwen Weatherby
Thursday 11 August 2022 11:43
Jonathan Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, has had the Plaid Cymru whip restored (PA)
Jonathan Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, has had the Plaid Cymru whip restored (PA)
(PA Media)

An MP who was cautioned by police after assaulting his wife has had his party whip restored.

Jonathan Edwards will once again be able to represent Plaid Cymru at Westminster following his suspension in July 2020.

The member for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr had been sitting as an independent since he was arrested at home on suspicion of assault.

He was allowed to re-join the pro-independence party last month as a regular member, a decision which caused division among its members.

The latest decision to re-admit Mr Edwards to the Westminster group was taken despite a “significant majority” of the party’s ruling body recommending against it.

Recommended

The party’s chairwoman Beca Brown said Mr Edwards’s earlier suspension “reflected the serious nature of [his] police caution and Plaid Cymru’s unequivocal stance that all forms of harassment, abuse and violence are unacceptable”.

Ms Brown said the disciplinary panel restored his membership after he expressed “sincere remorse”.

The whip was restored to Mr Edwards after the party received “further procedural advice”, she added.

The past two years have been a period of deep reflection in which I enrolled on a domestic violence awareness course which has helped me understand the impact my action had on others

Jonathan Edwards MP

She said the party will be undertaking an independent review to ensure it becomes “truly free from a culture of misogyny”.

Former party leader Leanne Wood has previously called for Mr Edwards to be banned from Plaid if the party is “serious about stamping out misogyny and domestic abuse”.

Senedd member Sian Gwennlian, Plaid’s National Executive Committee, told news website Nation Cymru: “If an elected politician has severely damaged the integrity, the credibility and the reputation of our party by contravening one of its core values, then that person should no longer represent the collective, democratic voice of our members.”

Details of the violent incident are unknown but at the time Mr Edwards said it was “the biggest regret of my life” and his wife released a statement saying she accepted her husband’s apology.

In a statement after the whip was restored, Mr Edwards said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly again for the action that led to my suspension and express my deep remorse for the hurt which I have caused.

“The past two years have been a period of deep reflection in which I enrolled on a domestic violence awareness course which has helped me understand the impact my action had on others.

“On the course, we discussed in great detail how to have and maintain healthy relationships and I believe that not only should these discussions form part of our education system, but that there should be far greater investment in similar courses.

Recommended

“I take full responsibility and fully accept the police caution I was issued.

“My colleagues in the Westminster group and the wider party have championed the rights of women and all victims of abusive behaviour. I regret that my actions took the focus away from this important work.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in