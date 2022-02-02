Charles requests Jools Holland track on community radio visit

The Prince of Wales asked for a tune by Jools Holland when he visited a community radio station with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Presenters from Sheppey FM in Sheerness on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent had researched some of Charles’s favourite songs before the couple’s visit.

Tracks played during the 46-minute royal tour were an eclectic mix, including Givin’ Up, Givin’ In by The Three Degrees, La Vie En Rose by Edith Piaf, Upside Down by Diana Ross, and Charles Trenet crooning La Mer.

But when Charles and Camilla went into into the studio and the prince was invited to pick a favourite, he came up with something not on the list.

“I tell you what… if you’ve got anything by Jools Holland,” he said, giving a namecheck to his friend, who is a regular visitor to Sandringham when Charles is in residence during the summer. “He lives in Kent.”

Presenters Maz Camilleri and Anna Gillingham-Sutton, who said they had researched the prince’s favourite songs on Google, found him a song featuring Holland and Ruby Turner, You Are So Beautiful.