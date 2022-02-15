What the papers say – February 15

The front pages feature scrambling diplomatic efforts to stop an invasion of Ukraine and the fallout from the Taliban’s resurgence.

The Financial Times reports hopes of averting war have been raised after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic engagement with the west should continue.

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson’s insistence the window for peace is open leads The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

“Final warning Putin! It’s peace or you’ll pay high price”, states the headline of the Daily Express, while the Daily Mirror says Mr Putin has been warned he “risks disaster for Russia and the world” if he invades Ukraine.

The Guardian quotes Mr Johnson as warning the situation has become “very, very dangerous”, with Metro reporting the PM has told European countries to stand up to Mr Putin by removing the “hypodermic drip feed” of Russian gas.

A Jersey minister has confirmed to i that new sanctions are being considered as the UK speaks to tax havens about freezing the assets of oligarchs.

The Daily Mail reports from an inquiry that at least 33 victims of the Post Office IT scandal have died waiting for justice.

Afghan families in the UK have told The Independent they are living in a “nightmare” without proper support six months after the capital Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The Sun says England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is involved in a police investigation into a pub brawl in South Tyneside.

And the Daily Star reports Rebekah Vardy “handbagged” Coleen Rooney in the first round of their court battle.