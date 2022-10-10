Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Stalin had ‘quality of greatness’ and personal charm, said British diplomat

MI5 had a file on Joseph Stalin, dated from 1920, in which he was described as a ‘revolutionary propagandist’.

Aine Fo
Tuesday 11 October 2022 13:14
Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin (PA)
Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin (PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was described by a British diplomat after his death as someone who had “the quality of greatness”.

Sir Alvary Gascoigne hailed the notorious ruler as having had “salty realism, shrewdness and common sense”, in a note to the Foreign Office in March 1953.

The memo, entitled “some of the main facts in Stalin’s life” and released this week among a batch of MI5 files, also highlighted the leader’s sense of humour and charm.

His position was due to his extraordinary tenacity and strength of character, his salty realism, shrewdness and common sense

British diplomat Sir Alvary Gascoigne

Sir Alvary, who was British ambassador to the USSR in that period, stated that Stalin had made more enemies than friends in the post-war years due to his “aggressive anti-Western cold war diplomacy”.

Recommended

But he added that the dictator had “played an outstanding part in the world scene for almost thirty years of this century”.

He went on: “His position was due to his extraordinary tenacity and strength of character, his salty realism, shrewdness and common sense.

“In company he knew how to relieve his normal dourness of manner, with striking flashes of humour and undoubted reserves of personal charm.

“His personality had the quality of greatness, the proof of which is the way in which he transformed Russia from a backward semi-agrarian country into a military-industrial State of first importance.”

MI5 had a file on Stalin, dated from 1920, in which he was described as a “revolutionary propagandist”.

The documents, released by the National Archives, are available to view in digitised form at https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in