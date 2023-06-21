Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police search for mobile phone in double murder investigation

Detectives are keen to find the white iPhone 12 owned by Chloe Bashford, who was found dead along with her husband Josh at their home in Newhaven.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Wednesday 21 June 2023 12:51
Josh Bashford and his wife Chloe were found dead at their home in Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9 (Family handout/Sussex Police/PA)
Josh Bashford and his wife Chloe were found dead at their home in Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9 (Family handout/Sussex Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Detectives are keen to trace a mobile phone belonging to a woman who was found dead at her home along with her husband.

Sussex Police officers have carried out extensive searches in the hunt for the white iPhone 12, in a clear case with pineapples on it, which was owned by Chloe Bashford.

The bodies of Mrs Bashford, 30, and her 33-year-old husband Josh, were discovered at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday June 9.

Members of the couple’s family have previously paid tribute to them, saying they were “funny and loving”, and “the most amazing parents” to their four children.

Recommended

Police are urging anyone who has been in possession of the phone or has information about it to come forward to help with the investigation.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with their murders.

The 64-year-old is in custody and due to appear in court for a plea hearing on August 3.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in