Police search for mobile phone in double murder investigation

Detectives are keen to trace a mobile phone belonging to a woman who was found dead at her home along with her husband.

Sussex Police officers have carried out extensive searches in the hunt for the white iPhone 12, in a clear case with pineapples on it, which was owned by Chloe Bashford.

The bodies of Mrs Bashford, 30, and her 33-year-old husband Josh, were discovered at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday June 9.

Members of the couple’s family have previously paid tribute to them, saying they were “funny and loving”, and “the most amazing parents” to their four children.

Police are urging anyone who has been in possession of the phone or has information about it to come forward to help with the investigation.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with their murders.

The 64-year-old is in custody and due to appear in court for a plea hearing on August 3.