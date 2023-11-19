Actor Joss Ackland, who starred in Bill & Ted and Lethal Weapon 2, dies aged 95

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Joss Ackland has died at the age of 95, his family have said.

The screen and stage actor, whose career spanned more than seven decades, died peacefully at home on Sunday surrounded by relatives.

He appeared in hundreds of films and television productions alongside his “rich and diverse” stage career, and was made a CBE for services to drama in 2001.

White Mischief, Bill and Ted, Lethal Weapon 2 and The Hunt for Red October were among the films he starred in, working alongside many big-name actors including Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin.

On television, he appeared in Shadowlands and Midsomer Murders.

Joss Ackland with his wife Rosemary (PA)

The family statement said: “With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles.

“He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”

The actor was also a “beloved father” and was married to wife Rosemary for 51 years before she died from motor neurone disease in 2002.

Ackland had seven children, 34 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.