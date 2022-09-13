Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joules shares dive after Next investment talks collapse

The clothing retailer added it was still in discussions about using Next’s online platform to sell its products.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 13 September 2022 16:31
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Media)

Next will not take a stake in troubled clothing retailer Joules after talks between the two ended, the companies have announced.

Shares in Joules plummeted by over a third on Tuesday afternoon after confirmation that the potential deal had collapsed.

Fashion and homeware brand Joules confirmed investment talks last month after reports that it could sell a 25% stake to its larger rival.

However, it told shareholders on Tuesday that discussions over the move, which reports claimed could have raised around £15 million, have ended.

Next and Joules confirmed talks over an investment deal last month (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

Joules added it was still in discussions about using Next’s online platform to sell its clothes.

“Discussions about Next plc acquiring an equity stake in the group have ceased, however discussions regarding Joules potentially adopting the Next Total Platform in the future will remain ongoing,” it said.

Joules, which has seen its shares drop more than 90% over the past 12 months, said it will continue work on its turnaround plan to rapidly improve profitability.

It said it is seeking to improve its pricing and promotional strategy, focus on more profitable products, and improve cost control.

Nevertheless, the retail group said its outlook for the current financial year has not changed.

Joules said it is continuing to “assess its ongoing financing requirements and is considering alternative options”, such as an equity raise, as it seeks to strengthen its balance sheet.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in