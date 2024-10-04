Inquests to open into deaths of four victims of Bayesian superyacht sinking

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Inquests into the deaths of four British victims of the Bayesian superyacht sinking off the coast of Sicily, including tech tycoon Mike Lynch, are due to open on Friday.

Billionaire Dr Lynch, 59, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was on the vessel when it sank during a storm in August.

His daughter Hannah Lynch, 18, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer also died in the disaster.

Inquests into the four’s deaths are due to be opened at hearings in Ipswich, Suffolk, on Friday.

Coroner’s service listings indicate that Dr Lynch and his daughter both lived in London, while the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks in Kent, and all four died on August 19.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley is due to preside over Friday’s hearings.

There were 22 people on board the Bayesian and 15 of them were rescued, including Dr Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares.

Seven died in the tragedy, including US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Dr Lynch was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.