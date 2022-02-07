Auction to raise money for Julian Assange’s fight against extradition to US
Millions of pounds are expected to be raised after a collaboration between Assange and renowned digital artist Pak.
An auction of artwork is set to raise millions of pounds towards the legal costs of Julian Assange as he continues to fight extradition to the United States.
A collaboration between Assange and renowned digital artist Pak was launched on Monday, the same day that the WikiLeaks founder’s legal team filed an application to the UK Supreme Court against US extradition.
The two-day auction is set to raise millions of pounds for Assange’s legal battle, as well as for organisations chosen by him and Pak that fight censorship, champion press freedom, or defend rights.
Assange is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
He has been held in Belmarsh prison in London for almost three years.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.