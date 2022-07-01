Julian Assange lodges appeal against his extradition

A protest was held outside the Home Office ahead of the WikiLeaks founder’s 51st birthday on Saturday.

Alan Jones
Friday 01 July 2022 15:21
Stella Assange, the wife of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to the media outside the Home Office in London, to mark his birthday (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
Stella Assange, the wife of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to the media outside the Home Office in London, to mark his birthday (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
(PA Wire)

Julian Assange has lodged an appeal against a decision to extradite him to the United States, as supporters staged protests ahead of his 51st birthday.

His wife Stella was among people who gathered outside the Home Office in central London on Friday to step up calls for the WikiLeaks founder to be released from prison.

He will spend his birthday in Belmarsh Prison in London on Saturday while a lengthy legal battle continues over whether he can be extradited.

Julian Assange in 2020. His supporters staged a protest in London ahead of his 51st birthday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition to the US last month, but an appeal application was submitted to the High Court on Friday.

Recommended

Mr Assange is wanted by American authorities over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011 related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

He has been in prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2019, where he had been living since 2012.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in