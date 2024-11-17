What the papers say – November 17
Here are the biggest stories leading Sunday’s front pages.
A variety of political stories are jostling for centre stage on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.
The Observer reports on a “shocking increase” in the number of vulnerable children being left in illegal accommodation by the state.
The Sunday Express claims up to a million pensioners will miss out on help with winter fuel bills as colder weather sweeps across Britain.
The Sunday Mirror splashes on Labour’s plans for a £1 billion boost for buses due to be announced this weekend.
Government ministers are preparing to strike “Italy-style deals” with several countries in a bid to keep up with the influx of migrants, The Sunday Times reports.
The Mail on Sunday touts an exclusive accusing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of “hypocrisy” after it was disclosed the UK sent 470 delegates to the UN Climate Summit in Azerbaijan, leaving a “massive carbon footprint”.
William Hague has criticised Peter Mandelson’s bid to become the UK’s new envoy to the US while also jostling for a top job in the British university sector, according to the Independent.
The Sunday Telegraph leads on writer Julie Bindel saying police went to her home to tell her that her social media posts were being investigated as a “hate crime”.
The Daily Star Sunday splashes a health condition reportedly caused by using phones while on the toilet.