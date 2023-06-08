What the papers say – June 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royalty, politics and a Coronation Street legend vie for attention on the front of Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Metro reports on how Harry found a tracking device on the car of his then girlfriend, while The Independent digital edition asks where the hard evidence is that his phone was hacked.

The Times does feature a picture of Harry, saying he went to court for Meghan, but leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ready to trigger two by-elections by giving the all clear to predecessor Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Mr Johnson also features on the front of the Guardian which says a friend stayed at Chequers despite Covid restrictions.

The Guardian also reports on the looming sale of the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, which turns its attention to Mr Sunak’s visit to Washington where he will tell US President Joe Biden that the UK is ready to lead the way on AI.

The Princess of Wales is pictured playing rugby on the front of the Telegraph and the Daily Mail, which focuses on police attending the scene of every home burglary.

Both The Sun and the Daily Mirror feature the sad news that former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear, who played Bet Lynch, has dementia.

The Daily Express reports on a “summer of strife” after Heathrow staff announced a series of strikes, while the i says energy firms face payouts over “secret” fees.

The Financial Times focuses on a doubling in cryptocurrency ownership in the past year.

And the Daily Star says it is safe to go back in the water with the news that great white sharks happily swim among people without attacking.