Junior doctor records album of songs inspired by patients

Holly Dejsupa was inspired by the stories of patients she met on hospital placements.

Claire Hayhurst
Thursday 08 December 2022 02:45
Holly wrote the songs around hospital placements (Holly Dejsupa/PA)
Holly wrote the songs around hospital placements (Holly Dejsupa/PA)

A junior doctor has recorded an album of songs inspired by patients she treated in hospital.

Holly Dejsupa, 24, wrote her six-track album, Wednesday’s On-Call, around her hospital shifts and studies at the University of Bristol’s Medical School.

Each track focuses on a patient Miss Dejsupa – a singer who plays piano and guitar – treated, with details anonymised to protect their privacy.

She said: “In medicine, I can touch the patient’s abdomen, listen to their chest – but with music, I can reach people I can’t see.

Practising medicine is an art as well as a science and being able to communicate with people is a core skill for medical students and doctors

Sarah Purdy, University of Bristol

“I just hope each patient story inspires people as much as it did for me when writing them.”

Miss Dejsupa, who began playing music aged three, recently graduated from Bristol Medical School and is working at St Peter’s Hospital in Surrey.

She aims to become a plastic surgeon and has a special interest in limb reconstruction.

Sarah Purdy, pro-vice chancellor for student experience at the University of Bristol and a part-time GP, said: “Practising medicine is an art as well as a science and being able to communicate with people is a core skill for medical students and doctors.

“Holly’s amazing talents in music and medicine take this to a next level.”

