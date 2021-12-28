Search and rescue dog Juno found safe after going missing for six days

The female German Shorthaired Pointer was spotted by a drone team on Monday morning close to where she was last seen.

John Besley
Tuesday 28 December 2021 04:18
Search and rescue dog Juno with owner Ian Danks (Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue/Facebook/PA)
Search and rescue dog Juno with owner Ian Danks (Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue/Facebook/PA)

A search and rescue dog has been found safe and sound after going missing for almost a week in a wooded area outside Norwich.

Juno a search dog with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, disappeared on Tuesday, December 21, while on a training exercise in Fritton Wood, near St Olaves on the Norfolk Broads.

A large-scale search and social media appeal was quickly launched, with 65 searchers and 20 support members from a number of search and rescue teams lending their services, including personnel from Kent Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire.

The female German Shorthaired Pointer was eventually spotted by a drone team on Monday morning close to where she was last seen.

Recommended

After quickly being reunited with her handler and team, Juno was taken to a vet to be checked over.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue said in a statement on Facebook: “We are pleased to announce that she is in great spirits and has been checked over. Her paws are slightly sore but she is now on her way back home.

“We would like to thank all those who shared the post, over 7,500 shares and (it) reached over 500,000 people.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in