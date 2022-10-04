Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

54 arrests after Just Stop Oil protest in London

Demonstrations have been going on since the weekend.

Isobel Frodsham
Tuesday 04 October 2022 16:59
The protests have been going on since the weekend (James Manning/PA)
The protests have been going on since the weekend (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police have arrested 54 people after environmental protesters blocked roads in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said 54 protesters were arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway on Tuesday during a fourth day of demonstrations in Westminster.

They remain in custody at various police stations in the capital.

Just Stop Oil said 60 supporters of its group “disrupted traffic in Westminster today…in a row to demand an end to new oil and gas”.

Recommended

It added that they chanted “no new oil” outside Downing Street before marching in the road towards Parliament Square, where they blocked the road by sitting on the ground while others glued themselves to it.

The demonstration was held in response to plans by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the body that represents the UK’s offshore energy sector, which is hoping to launch a further round of oil and gas licensing in October.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has given the move the green light, stating that “in light of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority”.

Environmental activists meanwhile are opposed to the plans, with some considering legal action.

One supporter of Just Stop Oil, Alan Woods, 58, said: “I’m a supporter of Just Stop Oil because as a business owner I won’t have business left unless we pressure our Government to stop all new oil and gas, invest in renewables and roll out insulation.

“The solution to the energy crisis and the climate crisis are the same – we’re at a crossroads. The Government must make the right choice.

“As a business owner of over 40 years I’ve seen a lot of challenges, but the climate and energy crisis is the most important issue of our time; that’s why I have to be here when I should be back in Wigan running my business.”

Just Stop Oil has vowed to continue its campaign until the Government meets its demands, which is for no more new oil and gas projects to be approved in the UK.

“We will not stand by while everything we know and love is wilfully destroyed. We do this because it is the right thing to do and so we have a duty, a responsibility to continue,” a statement from the group said.

A spokesperson from the Met said: “From 11:00hrs protesters began to assemble at Richmond Terrace before moving on to Parliament Square.

“At about 12:10hrs, protesters blocked traffic routes into Parliament Square, five of whom glued themselves to the ground.

“Officers have engaged with protesters and some left the scene.

“Officers arrested 54 protestors on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway. They have been taken into custody at various London police stations where they remain.

“By approximately 14.30hrs, officers had re-opened access routes to Parliament Square.”

Recommended

The force previously stated 31 people were arrested in central London on Sunday.

The Government has been contacted for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in