Five charged after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted London’s Pride march

They have been charged under the Public Order Act and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Lucas Cumiskey
Sunday 02 July 2023 12:26
Five Just Stop Oil protesters are due to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday (PA)
Five Just Stop Oil protesters are due to attend Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday (PA)
(PA Wire)

Five people have been charged after Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters disrupted London’s Pride march.

Ben Plumpton, 68, of Underbank Avenue, Charlestown, Calderdale; Zosia Lewis, 22, of Melbourne Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne; Oliver Clegg, 20, of Olney Street, Manchester; Gosse Bootsma, 25, of no fixed address; and Callum Goode, 23, of Ashbourne, Derbyshire, were arrested on Saturday.

They have been charged under the Public Order Act with behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and were bailed to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, have been released on bail pending further inquiries, the force added.

All seven were arrested at about 1.25pm on Saturday, after JSO activists disrupted London’s Pride march at Down Street, Piccadilly, over the parade accepting sponsorship money from “high-polluting industries”.

