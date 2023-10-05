Jump to content

Five charged after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt West End show

The performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt at around 9pm on Wednesday, the force said.

Jacob Phillips
Thursday 05 October 2023 22:16
Police outside the Sondheim Theatre (Catherine Francoise/PA)
Police outside the Sondheim Theatre (Catherine Francoise/PA)
(PA Media)

Five people have been charged with aggravated trespass after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted a performance of Les Miserables in London’s West End.

The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt at around 9pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The five people charged are Hannah Taylor, 23, Lydia Gribbin, 28, Hanan Ameur, 22, Noah Crane, 18, and Poppy Bliss, 19.

They have been released on bail and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 3.

Police said they are keen to hear from audience members who may have travelled from outside London to see the show.

Anyone with footage or information about the incident can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2074/5OCT.

Footage can also be sent to O6Mailbox-.PublicOrderCrimeTeam@met.police.uk.

