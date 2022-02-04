Queen ‘set example’ by sitting alone at Philip’s funeral, says archbishop

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby commended the monarch for showing ‘duty, leadership and character’.

William Janes
Friday 04 February 2022 21:28
The Queen after taking her seat for the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen after taking her seat for the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has praised the Queen for “doing the right thing” by sitting alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Justin Welby speaking ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, also commended her for showing “duty, leadership and character”.

On Sunday, she will become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

The Queen sat alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mr Welby told the BBC she had committed herself to a life of duty and public service.

Recommended

In an interview with the broadcaster, he said: “The clearest moment for me, the absolute summit of that, was that at the funeral of her husband of 70-something years, she sat alone.

“That was leadership, it was doing the right thing, it was duty, it set an example.”

He added: “She takes her duties seriously, but she doesn’t take herself very seriously. She laughs in private, she has an absolutely superb sense of humour.

“‘It’s not about me’ almost sums up her reign.”

The archbishop also compared her coronation to taking the vows for religious ministry.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby praised the Queen’s commitment to ‘doing the right thing’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

He told the BBC: “The coronation service is a form of ordination, in a liturgical sense, and she lives that out without a grumble.

“It is priestly – the language, the structure, it’s very similar to an ordination of a priest or a bishop.”

The Queen, 95, is to observe the jubilee at her Sandringham estate where she traditionally spends the anniversary of her accession to the throne – February 6 – a poignant day, as it is the date her father King George VI died in 1952.

Recommended

The archbishop told the BBC she had faced “intense grief” with the death of her husband.

But he added: “She’s immensely private on such things. That is who she is.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in