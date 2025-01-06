Timeline: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officially steps down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Justin Welby’s tenure as Archbishop of Canterbury has officially come to an end as he resigns over his handling of an abuse scandal.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what led to this point and what has happened since.

– November 7

The independent review by Keith Makin into the Church of England’s handling of allegations of serious abuse by the late John Smyth is published.

It concludes barrister Smyth, thought to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church, might have been brought to justice had the Archbishop of Canterbury formally reported allegations to police in 2013.

The Makin Review says “had that been done, on the balance of probabilities”, Smyth – who led Christian summer camps – could have been brought to justice “at a much earlier point”.

Smyth is said to have subjected his victims to traumatic attacks across five decades in three different countries and involving as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa.

He died aged 77 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and so was “never bought to justice for the abuse”.

Mr Welby says he is “deeply sorry that this abuse happened”, that he “had no idea or suspicion of this abuse before 2013” and acknowledges he had “personally failed to ensure that after disclosure in 2013 the awful tragedy was energetically investigated”.

But he says while he has considered resigning, he has taken advice from senior colleagues and decided not to do so.

– November 11

A petition by some members of the General Synod – the Church’s parliament – gathers more than 1,500 signatures urging Mr Welby to quit.

The Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley, becomes the first – and only – bishop to publicly call for him to stand down, telling the BBC “sadly, his position is untenable, so I think he should resign”.

– November 12

Five days on from the report’s publication and amid mounting pressure, Mr Welby announces he has sought permission from the King to resign.

He says recent days have “renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England” and that he has decided to go “in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve”.

– November 14

It is reported the Church’s National Safeguarding Team is looking into the actions of at least 30 officials named in the Makin Review.

Two people named – Church of England minister Reverend Sue Colman and her Colman’s mustard heir husband Sir Jamie Colman – are asked to step back from church activities after the review concluded that through their contact with Smyth over the years it was “likely, on the balance of probabilities, that both Jamie and Sue Colman had significant knowledge of the abuses in the UK and Africa”.

– November 20

It is confirmed Mr Welby will finish his official duties as Archbishop of Canterbury by January 6, with “very little public-facing activity” in the meantime.

Lambeth Palace says his official functions will be delegated to the Archbishop of York.

– December 4

The outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury will not take part in any public Christmas services, Lambeth Palace confirms.

Mr Welby is expected to instead spend the festive period privately with family, in contrast to traditionally giving the December 25 sermon at Canterbury Cathedral.

– December 5

Mr Welby gives his final speech in the House of Lords, saying while safeguarding in the Church of England is “a completely different picture to the past”, it was “clear” he had to quit.

But critics accuse him of making light of serious safeguarding failures after his references to a 14th century beheading draw laughter from the Lords benches and he suggests “if you pity anyone, pity my poor diary secretary” who had seen weeks and months of work “disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement”.

A victim of Smyth’s says he is “appalled” by the “tone deaf” speech.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley says she is “deeply disturbed” by parts of it, and criticises the reaction of some other bishops in the chamber.

– December 6Mr Welby says he wishes to “apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt that my speech has caused”.

He adds: “It did not intend to overlook the experience of survivors, or to make light of the situation – and I am very sorry for having done so.”

– December 16

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell faces calls to resign over his handling of a separate abuse scandal.

A BBC investigation reports he had, when Bishop of Chelmsford, let priest David Tudor stay in post in the diocese despite knowing Tudor had been barred by the Church from being alone with children and had paid compensation to a sexual abuse victim.

Mr Cottrell says he is sorry he was not able to act sooner but insists it was not the case of an abuser being protected.

He says he worked with the Chelmsford diocese safeguarding team from the time he was appointed as bishop in 2010 “to ensure the risk was managed”, having had “no legal grounds” to suspend Tudor before 2019.

The Bishop of Newcastle says she feels it is “impossible” for Mr Cottrell to remain Archbishop of York or for him to lead the Church of England.

– December 17

Former archbishop of Canterbury George Carey reveals he has quit as a priest.

While the 89-year-old makes reference to his age when announcing his decision to stand down, it comes after the BBC contacted him about allegations he helped with Tudor’s return to the priesthood.

In 1993, he agreed that Tudor – who had been suspended over sex abuse – could come back under supervision the following year, the BBC reported.

This was done “with some trepidation”, the Church of England told the broadcaster.

– December 20

A children’s charity announces it has decided to reject a Christmas donation from the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury, saying that accepting it would not be consistent with its work in supporting victims of child sexual abuse.

Mr Welby had earlier that week sent an annual e-card for the festive season, and said he was making a donation to The Children’s Society.

But Mark Russell, the organisation’s chief executive, says: “After careful consideration, we have respectfully decided not to accept the donation offered by the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Children’s Society is deeply committed to supporting the survivors of abuse, our teams support victims of child sexual abuse, and this means that accepting this donation would not be consistent with the principles and values that underpin our work.”

– December 22

Pressure on Mr Cottrell increases after revelations David Tudor, the priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case, was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as Bishop of Chelmsford.

Mr Cottrell acknowledges things “could have been handled differently” but a spokeswoman for the archbishop says no-one had advised him at the time that David Tudor should not continue as an area dean, and she added that even had he not continued in that role, it would not have meant he was removed as parish priest.

– December 25

Delivering his Christmas Day sermon from York Minister, Mr Cottrell says the Church must “kneel in penitence and adoration” this Christmas and “be changed”.

His sermon, which highlights the need for actions over words, also says the needs of others, including victims of abuse and exploitation, must be put first.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley criticises the sermon, describing his suggestion that the Church needs to change as “empty words”.

She posts on X: “The Archbishop of York says this today: ‘Right now, this Christmas, God’s Church itself needs to come again to the manger and strip off her finery and kneel in penitence and adoration. And be changed’.

“Empty words. I have no words more than that to describe their meaning.”

– January 6

Mr Welby’s last official day in post as Archbishop of Canterbury.