Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – July 23

Here are the news stories making headlines this Tuesday.

Jessica Coates
Tuesday 23 July 2024 04:32
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The US presidential race has again dominated the nation’s newspaper headlines.

The Guardian, Telegraph and Financial Times all report Kamala Harris is “closing in” on the Democratic nomination after picking up a slew of key endorsements.

The Times leads with Ms Harris’s record-breaking fundraising day. Her campaign announced it had raised more than 81 million dollars in the 24 hours after Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

Meanwhile, the i calls Ms Harris the “anointed” one.

Metro also splashes on Ms Harris’s frontrunner status, focusing on the “relief” of Democrats across the US.

However, the Daily Star’s “asparagus psychic” instead claims Michelle Obama could steal the nomination.

Back on British soil, The Independent reports Rishi Sunak’s government spent £700 million on the scrapped Rwanda asylum plan.

The Daily Mail says “tens of thousands” of illegal migrants could get asylum in the UK after Yvette Cooper shelved the Rwanda scheme.

The Daily Mirror reports on a girl left orphaned after her family was tragically killed in a car crash.

Finally, Nigel Farage predicts that Tory MPs will defect to the Reform Party, as per the Daily Express.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in