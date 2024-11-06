What the papers say – November 6

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

One story dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers with the US presidential election featuring across the board.

The Times carries pictures of rival candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump as it declares “World awaits America’s fate”, while the Financial Times simply says “America decides”.

A picture of Ms Harris dominates the front of The Guardian under the headline “Hope… and fear” while The Independent asks if the vice president will prevent “four more years of Donald Trump” as it reports both candidates have made late gains in swing states.

The Daily Mirror also centres on a picture of the vice president with the headline “pray for victory… brace for chaos”, the i taking a similar line as it says the US was braced for election unrest in the wake of the result as the country “votes for its future”.

The Daily Mail says the result is “a coin toss”, but says “Tinderbox America” was holding its breath with Washington locking down in case of civil unrest.

Issues with voting machines in Pennsylvania occupy the front of the Metro, which reports both sides are confident of victory in one of the closest presidential races.

The Daily Star also focuses on potential unrest as it recalls one of Mr Trump’s past quotes with the headline “Bigly Trouble”.

Not every title leads on the election, The Daily Telegraph carrying a picture of Mr Trump and a story about bomb threats at polling stations in swing states, alongside a warning from food suppliers that the Government’s “inheritance tax raid” will put the UK’s food security at risk.

The Daily Express also carries pictures of the presidential rivals, but leads on domestic issues with a prediction of huge increases in the next five years.

Ms Harris and Mr Trump also feature on the front of The Sun, which says the race is neck and neck, with the main focus on Colleen Rooney possibly being ruled out of trials during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! due to arthritis.