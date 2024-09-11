Taylor Swift endorses ‘gifted leader’ Kamala Harris for US President

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Pop star Taylor Swift has endorsed US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying the vice president is a “steady-handed, gifted leader”.

Swift, 34, shared the news in a message on Instagram following the presidential debate between Ms Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump in Philadelphia.

The singer, who wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour last month, signed her post “Childless Cat Lady”, in reference to comments made by Mr Trump’s running mate JD Vance in 2021 but which resurfaced recently.

She said: “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.

Sharing a picture of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button, from last year’s Time magazine shoot when the publication named her their person of the year, she wrote: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Mentioning AI-generated images reportedly shared by Mr Trump on his Truth Social platform which had previously suggested she was endorsing him for president, the singer spoke about the “dangers of spreading misinformation”.

She wrote: “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth”.

Explaining her endorsement for Ms Harris, she said: “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.

She ended her message by saying: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.

“Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Signing her message, she wrote: “With love and hope” and shared her name followed by “Childless Cat Lady”.

During a phone interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Mr Trump said Swift was a “very liberal person”, adding: “She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Swift recently made history as the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium eight times in a single tour, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988.

She was also photographed at the US Open men’s final in New York on the weekend alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.