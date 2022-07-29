Former British Ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer, dies aged 78

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former British Ambassador to the United States Sir Christopher Meyer has died aged 78.

Sir Christopher’s death was confirmed by current Ambassador Karen Pierce on Twitter following a report in the Daily Mail.

He served in the post for six years from 1997, and had previously been press secretary to Conservative prime minister John Major between 1994 and 1996.

Ms Pierce wrote that he was “a great diplomat and a great character”.

“All our thoughts are with Catherine and his family,” she added.

Sir Christopher released his memoirs, DC Confidential, in 2005 recounting his time as Ambassador.

It included sharp criticism of former prime minister Tony Blair for his handling of the period leading up to the Iraq War.

The Daily Mail reported Sir Christopher suffered a stroke while on holiday with his wife in the French Alps.