Government wants current ambassador to US ‘to keep on doing the job’ – minister

A minister has said the UK’s ambassador to the US is “going to be a very important interlocutor” and the Government “want her to keep on doing the job”.

Dame Karen Pierce is currently British ambassador to the US, having been appointed in 2020 and navigating Donald Trump’s final year of his first presidential term.

Her term is due to end in early 2025, with speculation about her replacement circulating from before the general election.

Dame Karen has lobbied extensively on the UK’s support for Ukraine, and travelled with former foreign secretary Lord David Cameron to meet the now President-elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate to convince him to back more US aid for Ukraine.

On Mr Trump’s re-election, Dame Karen posted to X: “We look forward to deepening our already profound and successful partnership as we deal with the challenges of the 21st century.”

Cabinet minister Pat McFadden told Sky News: “At the moment, she is doing an excellent job.

“She’s got the full confidence of the British Government, and we want her to keep on doing the job that she’s doing.

“And I think she’s going to be a very important interlocutor and adviser for the UK Government in this period of transition.”

He added: “I can’t say exactly when her term will end.

“She’s been doing it for a few years, but she’s there for the moment, she’ll be there for a while, and she’s doing an absolutely fantastic job for our country.”