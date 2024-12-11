What the papers say – December 11
The Wednesday front pages cover a wide range of stories.
Headlines from Syria dominate the UK’s news agenda on Wednesday.
The Times and The Guardian report Israel has launched a series of raids on former regime sites in Syria.
The Daily Mirror says rebel forces in the country are targeting members of ousted Bashar Assad’s “murderous torture squads”.
The Independent carries a report from the Middle Eastern country as family members search for loved ones who disappeared under the regime.
Meanwhile, Metro says the man suspected of killing an American healthcare executive was found with a 3D-printed pistol.
At home, The Daily Telegraph leads with Labour’s plan to build four new prisons within the next seven years in a bid to tackle the overcrowding crisis.
A report has found “medical misogyny” has created a gynaecology care crisis for women in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.
The Sun says Kate Moss has split from her boyfriend after nine years together.
The mother of murdered diplomat Rebecca Dykes has vowed to continue her global campaign to stop violence against women, according to the Daily Express.
The Financial Times reports on a Wall Street boom.
And the Daily Star says the boss of Thames Water has defended the firm’s £770,000 in bonuses for executives.