Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Funeral for cyclist Rab Wardell to take place in Dunfermline

Rab Wardell died after a cardiac arrest aged 37 on August 23 just days after winning the Scottish MTB XC Championships.

Lauren Gilmour
Wednesday 07 September 2022 02:45
Rab Wardell died following a cardiac arrest aged just 37 on August 23. His funeral will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium on Wednesday, September 7. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rab Wardell died following a cardiac arrest aged just 37 on August 23. His funeral will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium on Wednesday, September 7. (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

The funeral of a mountain biking star, who died aged 37, will take place in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

Rab Wardell died after suffering a cardiac arrest while lying in bed with his partner, Olympic cyclist Katie Archibald, on August 23.

A service will be held at Dunfermline Crematorium at 1.15pm and police have said cyclists can gather from 12.30pm to follow the cortege, according to Scottish Cycling.

Wardell had won the Scottish MTB XC Championships just days before his death and had appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine the evening of his death to talk about his victory.

Recommended

Archibald said she had “tried and tried” to save her partner

In an emotional statement, posted on Twitter, Archibald – who won gold medals at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics – said: “I still don’t understand what’s happened; if this is real; why he’d be taken now – so healthy and happy.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back.

“Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he’s gone. I can’t describe this pain.”

Archibald added: “Thank you to those making tributes. I can’t bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself.

“You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you.”

Her comments came after Scottish Cycling said it was “devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away”.

The sporting body added: “We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him.

Recommended

“We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Wardell had won the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships on Sunday overcoming several punctures to win on the final lap.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in