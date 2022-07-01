Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend proud of her Wimbledon performance

A Wimbledon spectator told the PA news agency she knew Boulter’s late grandmother, who she said had been a high school geography teacher.

Laura Parnaby
Friday 01 July 2022 13:30
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (PA)
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (PA)
(PA Wire)

Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend have expressed their pride in the British player’s Wimbledon win after her grandmother died two days before.

The 25-year-old Leicester-born player said she was “shaking” after the biggest triumph of her career so far on Thursday, and gave an emotional speech about her grandmother, Jill, on Centre Court.

Her mother, Sue Boulter, was seen beaming with pride as she watched her daughter triumph over the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in the second round match from the players’ box, while fans roared in support and many cried.

Sue Boulter (centre), mother of Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The next day, Sue Boulter said the whole family felt proud of how her daughter “continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path”.

Recommended

She said: “The whole family is so proud of the way Katie performed yesterday and how she continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path.

“It goes without saying we will be supporting her all the way.”

Boulter’s boyfriend and fellow Wimbledon player, Sydney-native Alex De Minaur, also paid tribute to her win after beating Briton Jack Draper on Thursday evening.

Katie Boulter reacts to the action between Jack Draper and Alex de Minaur during their second round singles match (John Walton/PA).
(PA Wire)

The top men’s player in Australia told journalists: “What she was able to do today was an amazing effort.

“I mean, under all the circumstances, you know, she got out there on Centre Court, and beaten last year’s runner-up.

“So I think that’s pretty special. I’m just stoked for her. You know, this is her home slam. She gets to enjoy it.

“I know she was a little bit nervous going in, but, you know, she’s gone out and put on a brilliant performance.

“For me, more than anything, I just loved to see her back.

Alex de Minaur celebrates winning his second round match against Jack Draper during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

“You know, I think this is back where she belongs, and in no time she will be even higher than ever.

“I think she’s got an incredible level, and she’s been showing it all this grass season. I’m very proud of her.”

Tennis fan Hillary, 68, said Boulter’s late grandmother was a school teacher who had taught her geography at a high school in Leicester decades ago.

Recommended

Hillary, who did not want to say too much about Boulter’s family out of respect, told the PA news agency: “I’ve met her several times, here (at Wimbledon), her grandmother.

“She was a lovely, lovely teacher.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in