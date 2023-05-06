‘Don’t worry, I found my seat,’ says Katy Perry after viral moment at coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US singer Katy Perry has reassured her fans after she appeared to lose her seat and was spotted pacing up and down the aisle at Westminster Abbey during the King’s coronation.

A video shared widely on social media depicts the pop star, who was wearing a bespoke lilac skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood, walking in circles as she looks through the crowd to find her seat.

She then stops at one of the aisles, pointing at a chair and asking fellow guests for help.

“Katy Perry’s satellite dish not locking into her seat,” tweeted one user, referencing Perry’s large pink fascinator.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to respond after tens of thousands liked and shared the footage.

“Don’t worry guys I found my seat,” tweeted the singer, who will perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The tweet has prompted fans to poke fun at Perry, who is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales.

One user joked that the singer’s lost seat “should’ve been the throne but I don’t know what happened”.

This is not the only mishap spotted by the public after Perry appeared to lose her footing as she left the King and Queen’s coronation service.

The pop star was supported by other guests after she nearly took a tumble on her way out of the service which took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.