What the papers say – November 5

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The UK Government’s plans to raise university tuition fees and the US presidential election dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson’s announcement that universities will be allowed to raise fees in line with inflation is the focus of The Times, which says Labour has vowed to use the money to improve standards.

Both the Daily Mail and the Metro say Sir Keir Starmer has performed a U-turn after previously promising to abolish student tuition fees.

The Daily Star says the Labour Government is following the path of its Conservative predecessor as it says the decision heralds the “return of the clowns”.

The Daily Express calls for Sir Keir to perform a U-turn as it launches a campaign to half what it calls a “spiteful farm tax”.

Election day in the US occupies the front pages of several titles, The Guardian saying the country “faces its moment of reckoning” while the i says the “world holds its breath” as America decides.

The tightness of the battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is reflected on the front of The Independent, which says America is “on a knife edge”, while the polls show a dead heat according to the Financial Times.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage sends a message to Mr Trump not to challenge the poll result if the result is “clear and decisive” in The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror speaks to Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden who has been forced to withdraw from the current series due to a broken foot after fighting back to fitness following cancer treatment.

The Sun says Noel and Liam Gallagher will be paid after each gig of their reunion tour in case they fall out.