Starmer says Netanyahu criticism over export suspension is wrong

Sir Keir Starmer has said Benjamin Netanyahu’s criticism of the UK Government’s decision to suspend some arms export licences to Israel, amid concerns they could be used in violation of international humanitarian law, is wrong.

The Prime Minister rejected his Israeli counterpart’s accusation that the move had been “misguided”, in comments that are likely to anger Tel Aviv.

He described Israel as a “very important ally” and said he had “long respected and supported its right to self-defence” but said Britain had to comply with international rules.

Asked whether he agreed with Mr Netanyahu’s intervention, Sir Keir told LBC: “No, he’s not right about that and we have to comply with international law and our own domestic law in relation to that.”

The new Labour Government has suspended about 30 out of a total of 350 arms export licences to Israel, after a UK assessment suggested they could be used to breach international rules.

Sir Keir was speaking ahead of his United Nations debut as head of Government, while the Middle East teeters on the edge of all-out war.

In a flurry of broadcast interviews before flying to the New York summit from the Labour party conference in Liverpool, Sir Keir said the situation was “very close to the brink” and that the UK had to tread carefully in its response to the conflict.

“I have long supported Israel’s right to self-defence and that has been absolutely clear and consistent with everything I’ve ever said,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“But the point we’re at now is very close to the bone and that’s why we need to de-escalate.

“It doesn’t mean we walk away from the problems, it doesn’t mean we don’t recognise the threat that Israel is under, which is very real, but this escalation is getting to a point where the right thing now to do is to de-escalate, have a ceasefire and make sure we can progress in a different way.”

Internal differences within Labour over the war in Gaza proved to be sticking points during the party’s conference in Liverpool this weekend, where activists repeatedly interrupted speeches by MPs and ministers to call for more support for Palestinians.

Asked what his message was to those in his party who have urged him to find the “moral courage” to stand up to Israel, Sir Keir said: “The hostages that were taken should be returned.

“We need a ceasefire and we need the beginning of a process that allows humanitarian aid to get into Gaza, de-escalation in relation to Lebanon, and puts a foot in the door for what I genuinely believe and deeply believe is the only way through this in a lasting way, which is a two-state solution.

“A viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel. We don’t have either of those at the moment.”