‘No surrender squad to reverse Brexit has been set up’ – No 10

There is no “surrender squad” of civil servants set up to reverse Brexit, Downing Street has insisted.

No 10 has however acknowledged there is a team dealing with the future of EU-UK relations, amid media reports which claim the so-called surrender squad will row back on the result of the 2016 referendum to leave the EU.

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of resetting the EU-UK relationship since coming to power, and aims to build closer ties with Britain’s nearest neighbours.

Asked if such a team had been set up, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No.”

This is all about ensuring that we get the best possible relationship between the UK and the EU, that ensures that Brexit works for the British people Prime Minister's official spokesman

He added: “The Prime Minister has said we want to reset out relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people and we have seen very positive engagement in our early conversations as we work to reset the relationship with our European partners to strengthen ties, secure broad-based security pacts, tackle barriers to trade.”

There are fewer people in the team than the 100-strong figure reported in several media outlets, according to No 10, but the spokesman would not reveal how many were part of it.

He guided away from “the idea that a new team has been set up”.

“There is a group of people who were working in the Foreign Office who have been moved to the Cabinet Office to secure the best possible deal for the UK in relation to the EU,” he said.

The spokesman added: “This is all about ensuring that we get the best possible relationship between the UK and the EU, that ensures that Brexit works for the British people.”

No 10 would not set an end date for the reset in relations Sir Keir’s Government is attempting to broker.