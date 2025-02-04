What the papers say – February 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The escalating trade fallout from US tariffs, a picture taken by Prince Louis and the stabbing of a teenage boy at school all feature on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Times says Sir Keir Starmer told Europe’s leaders Britain will not take sides in a trade war with US President Donald Trump, saying it was in the country’s “vital interests” to avoid conflict.

The Independent covers similar ground, saying the Prime Minister is “walking a tightrope” between the EU and US.

Sir Keir has said he will continue to try to unpick Brexit amid the spiralling trade conflict, according to the Daily Mail, while the i Paper says an EU migration deal for under-30s is causing tension among Cabinet members.

The Prime Minister is facing more internal conflict over the potential approval of the Rosebank oil field, reports The Guardian.

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on politics, saying Housing and Communities Minister Angela Rayner is lining up former Conservative minister Dominic Grieve to lead a council on Islamophobia.

The Daily Express concentrates on the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at a school in Sheffield.

The sentencing of Daniel Khalife for spying for Iran and escaping from prison features on the front of the Metro, which describes the former soldier as a “dangerous fool who put lives at risk”.

Both the Daily Mirror and The Sun carry a picture of the Princess of Wales, taken by her son Prince Louis, to mark World Cancer Day.

US tariffs feature again on the front of the Financial Times, which says the halting of the action against Mexico helped markets to rebound.

And the Daily Star says has a hunt has been launched for Mr Trump’s brain.